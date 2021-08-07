ARAW Market Cap Hits $20,217.42 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. ARAW has a market cap of $20,217.42 and $1,229.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.00882185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00100310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041697 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

