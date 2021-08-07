Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

