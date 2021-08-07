Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $282.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

