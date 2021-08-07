Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $206,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $309,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.