Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

