Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

