Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 133,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,351. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.