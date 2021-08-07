argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of ARGX opened at $313.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

