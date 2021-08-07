Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $189,738.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90.

NYSE ANET opened at $377.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

