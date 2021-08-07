Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $267,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.