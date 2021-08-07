Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $433.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $385.00 to $433.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

