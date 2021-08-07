ARMOR Price Reaches $0.25 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00156180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,493.46 or 1.00498987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.00808554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,216,722 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

