Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.79. 1,177,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,532. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.