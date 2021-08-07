Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $94.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $63.69. 4,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 831,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.
In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
