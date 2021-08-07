Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $94.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $63.69. 4,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 831,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.