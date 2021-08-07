Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 189.21%.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 515,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

