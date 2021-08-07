Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $4,492,549.26 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

