Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.43. 996,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.48 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

