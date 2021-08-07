Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

