Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 304.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $17.28 on Friday, hitting $386.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

