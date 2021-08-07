Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 5,405,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,301. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.