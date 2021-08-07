Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.82. The company had a trading volume of 809,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

