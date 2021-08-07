ASD (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $270.87 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $270.87 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00893499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

About ASD

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.