ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

