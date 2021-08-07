Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 906,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

