Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.99 ($21.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

