Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of ATRO traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

