Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Shares of Astronics stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. Astronics has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.16.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.