Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.
Shares of Astronics stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. Astronics has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.16.
About Astronics
