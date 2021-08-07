ATB Capital Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$25.17 and a 12-month high of C$38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

