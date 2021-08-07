ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group raised their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

