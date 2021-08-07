ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group raised their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.61.
Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
