Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 8,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

