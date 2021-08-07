Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. Atento has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $394.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.