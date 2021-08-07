Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

