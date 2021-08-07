Athersys (ATHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

