Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

