Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

