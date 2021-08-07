Atlas (ATCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.
Atlas Company Profile
Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.
