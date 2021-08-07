Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Atlas posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Atlas has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

