AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.