AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 83.7% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

