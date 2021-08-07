Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.
NASDAQ AUPH traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
Featured Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.