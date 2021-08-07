Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

