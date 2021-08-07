Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Up 2.1%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89.

Aurizon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.