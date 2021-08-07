AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 385,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

