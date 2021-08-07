AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 246,964 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

