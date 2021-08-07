Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.35. 2,677,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.51. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

