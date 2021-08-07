Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.87. The company had a trading volume of 858,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

