Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 30,078 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $142.65. 3,843,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,411. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

