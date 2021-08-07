Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Avaya stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

