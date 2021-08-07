AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

AVEO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

