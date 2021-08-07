Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $13.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $9.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

