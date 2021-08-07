Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 267,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

